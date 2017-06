BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Thursday that Europe will move forward with the implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change despite the US withdrawal from the deal.

"This Agreement is alive and we will take it forward with or without the US administration," Tajani said in a comment on the announcement by US President Donald Trump that Washington pulls out from the "unfair deal."

"The EU will continue to lead efforts against climate change and be a global pole of attraction for investment, innovation and technology, creating new jobs and boosting competitiveness," Tajani said as quoted by EP press service.