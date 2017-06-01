Trump: Many US Trade Deals Soon to Be Renegotiated

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will push ahead with plans to renegotiate trade agreements with other nations.

"Many trade deals will soon be under renegotiation," Trump stated. "Very rarely do we have a trade deal that works for the United States."

Trump has recently renewed criticism of US trade deals with other nations, most notably Germany. On Tuesday he claimed the United States has a massive trade deficit with Germany, mostly in the automotive sector.

Additionally, Trump has promised to renegotiate the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, pulled out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and suggested imposing high tariffs on a number of imports.

Throughout the presidential campaign, Trump said he would scrap multilateral deals in favor of bilateral trade agreements.

On Wednesday, he and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc signed several deals worth $15 billion, mostly involving imports of US equipment to Vietnam.