Venezuela Interested in Russian Investment Beyond Oil, Gas Spheres

© REUTERS/ Marco Bello TPX Venezuela's Deals With Russia to Remain in Place - Foreign Trade Minister

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) – Venezuela is interested in receiving foreign investment from Russian companies not only for the oil and gas industries, but also a vast number of other spheres, Venezuela’s Foreign Trade and International Investment Minister Jesus German Faria Tortosa said Thursday on the sidelines of the International Economic Forum in Russia’s St. Petersburg (SPIEF).

"We have defined nine main sectors in our country, including petrochemical forest, metal forming and surgery, which are attractive for foreign investment. These sectors go beyond traditional Russian-Venezuelan [cooperation] spheres, which are gas and oil," Faria said.

Faria noted that Venezuela planned to select the companies for cooperation in the future and specified that he already met with representatives from the Russian "Kamaz" truck manufacturing company.

A number of Russian companies are interested in investing in mining, oil and gas producing industries, Faria added, stressing that Venezuela possessed great investment potential within Latin America.

Faria also mentioned that he was set to meet with the leadership of the Russian Export Center, the state’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry and representatives of various Russian companies.

SPIEF, which kicked off its 3-day run earlier in the day, is the key global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues that the world faces. Sputnik News Agency is the official media partner of the forum.