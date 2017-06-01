Turkey Reproaches US Over Arming Kurdish YPG in Syria

© REUTERS/ Rodi Said Coalition Threatens to Curtail US Support if Syrian Kurds Misuse Supplied Arms

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump in mid-May ordered to supply weapons to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) military coalition fighting Daesh in Syria, which includes the YPG. Turkish top officials previously criticized the decision, calling it a "crisis" between the two NATO members.

"It has been emphasized that the implementation of a policy to support the PKK/PYD-YPG terrorist organization in the guise of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), ignoring Turkey’s expectations, does not befit a friendship and alliance," the council said after a meeting held on late May 31, as quoted by Hurriyet Daily News.

An estimated 50,000-strong YPG is the armed wing of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD).

Turkey insists the YPG is linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been in an armed conflict with Turkey for more than 3 decades and is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.