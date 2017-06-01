US Embassy in Russia Confirms Toughening Visa-Applicants Background Screening

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Olson stressed, though, that "these changes affect only a fraction of one percent of the more than 13 million annual visa applicants worldwide."

"In accordance with the [US] President’s March 6, 2017 Memorandum on enhancing the screening and vetting of applications for visas, the Department of State has begun collecting additional information from some visa applicants worldwide when a consular officer determines that such information is required to confirm identity or conduct more rigorous national security vetting," embassy spokeswoman Maria Olsen told RIA Novosti.