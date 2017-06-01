US Embassy in Russia Confirms Toughening Visa-Applicants Background Screening

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Olson stressed, though, that "these changes affect only a fraction of one percent of the more than 13 million annual visa applicants worldwide."
"In accordance with the [US] President’s March 6, 2017 Memorandum on enhancing the screening and vetting of applications for visas, the Department of State has begun collecting additional information from some visa applicants worldwide when a consular officer determines that such information is required to confirm identity or conduct more rigorous national security vetting," embassy spokeswoman Maria Olsen told RIA Novosti.
All comments
Show new comments (0)