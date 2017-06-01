New Serbian Gov't Wants to Extend Cooperation With Russia - Foreign Minister

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) – On April 2, Serbia held presidential elections which resulted in the victory of then Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic. On Wednesday, Vucic officially assumed office. Vucic regards Serbian accession to the European Union while maintaining relations with Russia and China as Belgrade’s strategic goal.

"Russia and Serbia are friendly countries, this Serbian policy will not change regardless of the fact that a new government will be established in Serbia. Our military neutrality will not be subjected to changes either, Serbia has no plans on accession to NATO and intends to develop good relations with Russia in both political and economic spheres," Dacic said.

Economic and political cooperation between Moscow and Belgrade possesses great potential, which has not been used in full so far, Dacic noted, adding that Serbia wanted bilateral trade to grow up to $4 billion up from last year's $1.6 billion.

Russian-Serbian dialogue has traditionally been focused on supporting peace and stability in the Balkans, mainly in terms of settling the issue of breakaway Kosovo. Russia has continuously assisted Serbia in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

