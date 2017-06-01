Ex-UKIP Leader Person of Interest in US Intel Probe Into Trump-Russia Ties

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to The Guardian newspaper citing sources with knowledge of the investigation, Farage raised the interest of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation because of his ties with individuals connected to both the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

"One of the things the intelligence investigators have been looking at is points of contact and persons involved. If you triangulate Russia, WikiLeaks, Assange and Trump associates the person who comes up with the most hits is Nigel Farage. He’s right in the middle of these relationships. He turns up over and over again. There’s a lot of attention being paid to him," a source told the newspaper.

In May Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort and aide Roger Stone have turned over to the US Senate Intelligence Committee the documents regarding their alleged dealings with Russia.

The committee has also requested documents from Trump campaign's former foreign policy adviser Carter Page and national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Russian officials refuted the allegations of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and called the accusations Washington's attempts to divert public attention from serious problems in the country.