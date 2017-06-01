US Senate Sanctions Prove Washington to Keep Using Kremlin’s Hand Topic - Moscow

ST. PETERBURG (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, leaders of the US Senate Banking Committee announced they were going to introduce legislation aimed at tightening sanctions against Russia and impose "broad" new sanctions targeting Russia’s mining, metals, and railway sectors.

"It is a post-election wave, it cannot calm down, the political landscape in the United States still cannot calm down … That is why, unfortunately, the use of so-called ‘Kremlin’s hand’ topic will not reduce. It is part of their domestic policy games," Zakharova explained, adding that "electoral campaign was very heated, even by US standards it was very dirty and the most expensive one, and it received so much money, the stakes were so high that they just need to work it all off now."

The United States, the European Union and several other countries introduced several rounds of sanctions against since 2014 in response to Moscow's alleged meddling in the conflict in Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied interference in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.