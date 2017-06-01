Putin Speaks of Ties With Germany Under Merkel's Leadership

STRELNA (Sputnik) — The Russian president was asked about Russia-Germany ties under Merkel's chancellorship and how the relations may develop under her political rival Martin Schulz.

"We have differences, but there are many points of contact, especially concerning the issue of economic cooperation. There are also incidentally similar opinions in many respects in some aspects of international politics," Putin said.

© Sputnik/ Alexei Nikolskiy 'Putin-Merkel Meeting Sends a Strong Signal to the World' as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), he noted that "there are also issues where our approaches to a possible solution differ."

Putin added that he has no doubts Moscow and Berlin will continue cooperation after the elections in Germany, emphasizing that Russia will work with any candidate the Germans chose.

Moscow is ready to work with any chancellor ready for a constuctive dialogue, Putin said.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media SPIEF.