No US Proposals on Expropriated Russian Compounds Yet - Russian Foreign Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that US Secretary of State and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had raised the issue during their latest meeting. She said Washington had pledged to send their proposals to Moscow nearly a month ago.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya Russia Could File Financial Claim Over US Expropriation of Diplomatic Compounds

"So far, we have not received any proposals from the US side. It does not necessarily mean that they are not working on them, but so far we have nothing on hand. There are only leaks," Zakharova said.

Barack Obama's administration imposed a series of punitive measures against Russia on December 29, 2016, including barring Russians from entering the compounds and expelling 35 diplomats.

Obama said the measures were taken in response to Moscow's alleged interference in the US presidential elections. Russian officials called the allegations absurd.