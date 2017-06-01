US Ambassador to Russia Tefft to Attend SPIEF Without Addressing Forum

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) – The US official added that the US government delegation would not attend the forum as in previous years.

"Ambassador Tefft plans to spend two days in St. Petersburg, meeting with the US business community and attending portions of SPIEF. He will also visit the US consulate and meet with staff there. The Ambassador is attending SPIEF this year as a conference attendee and not a speaking participant," Olson told RIA Novosti.

SPIEF, held in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg between Thursday and Saturday, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.