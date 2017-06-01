VTB Bank Board Chair Denies Meetings, Discussions With Trump's Ex-Aides

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In May Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort and aide Roger Stone have turned over to the US Senate Intelligence Committee the documents regarding their alleged dealings with Russia.

© AP Photo/ Vincent Yu Russian Billionaire Reported to Have Sought Immunity to Testify in US Congress

The committee has also requested documents from Trump campaign's former foreign policy adviser Carter Page and national security adviser Michael Flynn.

"It is nonsense. Absolutely not," Kostin told Bloomberg TV when asked if ongoing US investigations would uncover "any evidence" of his meetings or discussions with "persons of interest."

Russian officials refuted the allegations of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and called the accusations Washington's attempts to divert public attention from serious problems in the country.

