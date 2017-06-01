Trump, Vietnamese Prime Minister Vow to Fight Cybercrime, Terrorism

"The United States and Vietnam pledged to work together to combat terrorism as well as transnational and cyber-enabled crimes," the statement released by the White House said on Wednesday.
The two leaders, the statement added, vowed to strengthen cooperation in the areas of security and intelligence and boost bilateral defense ties.
Earlier on Wednesday, Phuc met with US President Donald Trump at the White House for talks on a range of issues, including regional security.
