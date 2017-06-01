Trump, Vietnamese Prime Minister Vow to Fight Cybercrime, Terrorism

© AP Photo/ Tran Van MInh Vietnamese PM Welcomes US Efforts to Ensure Maritime Security in Asia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in a joint statement that their countries will work together on fighting cybercrime and terrorism.

"The United States and Vietnam pledged to work together to combat terrorism as well as transnational and cyber-enabled crimes," the statement released by the White House said on Wednesday.

The two leaders, the statement added, vowed to strengthen cooperation in the areas of security and intelligence and boost bilateral defense ties.

Earlier on Wednesday, Phuc met with US President Donald Trump at the White House for talks on a range of issues, including regional security.