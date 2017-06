WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo and top Democrat Sherrod Brown said the legislation would impose "broad" new sanctions targeting Russia’s mining, metals, and railway sectors, Bloomberg said Wednesday.

The lawmakers claimed that Russia continues to deploy cyber-enabled information espionage activities and economic tactics to harm US interests despite existing sanctions, the report added.

The proposal signals that Congress intends to push back on US President Donald Trump attempting to improve relations with Moscow, the report added.