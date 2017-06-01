US to 'Communicate' With Russia on Antonov’s Appointment as Ambassador

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is ready to communicate with Russia on Anatoly Antonov’s possible appointment as Russian ambassador to the country, Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are always in touch with our Russian colleagues… At this point I have nothing to say about it. We’ll communicate with them [Russians]," Shannon said in response to whether Antonov’s candidature had been agreed with Washington.

Sergey Kislyak has been serving as Russia’s ambassador to the United States since 2008. His replacement with Antonov has been approved by the foreign affairs committee of the lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma.