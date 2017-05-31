Despite Kiev's Unfriendly Steps, Russia Open to Constructive Dialogue - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kiev blames Russia for Ukraine's internal conflict in Donbass, while Moscow insists that it os a domestic affair. Moreover, Ukrainian authorities imposed sanctions on Moscow over Crimea's decision to reunite with Russia after more than 90 percent of the peninsula's residents voted in favor of the move during a referendum.

Moscow has repeatedly called for the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine's southeast and participates in the Normandy Format talks on Ukraine's reconciliation.

"Despite the openly unfriendly steps by the current Kiev authorities, we keep repeating that the Russian side is open to constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation. We have no doubt that sooner or later we will come to the need to restore full-fledged ties between our countries and peoples," the statement said.

Viktor Yanukovych in February. Residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions held independence referendums and proclaimed the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Kiev has since been conducting a military operation, encountering stiff local resistance.

In February 2015, Kiev forces and Donbass independence supporters signed a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in Donbass, as well as constitutional reforms that would give a special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Despite the agreement brokered by the Normandy Four states, the ceasefire regime is regularly violated, with both sides accusing each other of multiple breaches, undermining the terms of the accord.

The referendum on Crimea reunification with Russia was held in March 2014, and resulted in 97 percent of the Crimean population supporting the reunification. However, Kiev and the West still consider Crimea as a part of Ukraine.