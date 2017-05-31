Register
18:19 GMT +331 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Kremlin, Moscow

    Saudis Reportedly Invite Russia to Work With 'Arab NATO'

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Aleksei /
    Politics
    Get short URL
    130425

    Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammad bin Salman is likely to have invited Russia to work with the emerging Saudi-led military alliance in the Middle East during his visit to Moscow, political analyst Gevorg Mirzayan wrote for Sputnik.

    "It is an open secret that Riyadh is trying to set up a regional bloc to counter Iran, if not undermine its influence in the entire Middle East. As part of this process, Saudi Arabia has employed Donald Trump by offering him a trade and investment project worth $350 billion. The Saudis are also promoting the idea of creating an 'Arab NATO.' Apparently, Prince Mohammad discussed Russia's participation in this project," the analyst said.

    Mirzayan, Associate Professor at the Department of Political Sciences of Finance University under the Russian government, pointed out that Russia seems to be lukewarm about this idea.

    A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks through a damaged street in the town of Tabqa, after SDF captured it from Islamic State militants this week, in Raqqa, Syria May 12, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Russia is Always One Step Ahead in Syria: Here is Why
    "Firstly, the Kremlin does not want to engage in any confrontation with Iran. Russia might not like some aspects of Iran's regional policy, for instance Tehran's stance on Israel, but the bilateral relationship has not been plagued by any major challenges. This comes in contrast to Moscow's relations with Riyadh that has provided assistance to terrorist groups. This is the second reason why the Kremlin is skeptical about joint strategic projects with partners like Saudi Arabia. Russian experts think that the reliability of Saudi partners is minimal," the analyst explained.

    In Mirzayan's view, Riyadh would make another attempt to convince Moscow to cooperate with "Arab NATO," if it is established, during King Salman's upcoming visit to Russia. 

    Earlier this year, reports emerged indicating that the Trump administration was in talks with its key allies in the Middle East, including Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to create a regional military alliance to ostensibly counter Iran's influence.

    Middle East
    CC0 / /
    Middle East as Outlined on Modern Maps is 'in Its Final Days'
    The new coalition, if created, is expected to adopt a collective response clause, mimicking NATO's Article 5. The bloc would also share intelligence with Israel. However, neither Washington, nor Tel Aviv would become its formal members.

    Mirzayan further said that Russia is unlikely to change its stance on the potential military alliance because the country is uniquely positioned to serve as a mediator in the Middle East since it has working relations with all regional stakeholders, does not intend to redraw existing borders and does not aspire to become a regional leader. In particular, Russia could help Saudi Arabia handle some of the crises Riyadh has been involved in, including the war in Yemen.

    "As it happens, Riyadh needs Moscow more that Moscow needs Riyadh at the moment," the analyst concluded.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Washington's Plan to Create Arab NATO Against Iran 'Doomed to Fail'
    Who Stands in the Way of Iran-Qatar Rapprochement
    Egypt Backs US-Proposed 'Arab NATO', But Doesn't Want Bloc to Fight in Syria
    Trump, Saudis Plan to Kit Out 'Arab NATO' With Massive New Arms Deal
    Tags:
    military alliance, Iran, Russia, Middle East, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    Anna of Rus Twitter Cartoon
    The War in Dashboard
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok