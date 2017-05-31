Moscow to Respond Reciprocally to Estonia Expelling Russian Diplomats

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia’s Consul General in Narva Dmitry Kazennov and Consul Andrey Surgaev were given until the end of May to leave Estonia, eliciting an immediate reaction from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Russia has notified Estonia of a reciprocal expulsion," the source said.

Last week Estonian authorities had ordered Russia's Consul General in Narva Dmitry Kazennov and Consul Andrey Surgaev to leave the country.