Germany Wants to Prevent 2018 NATO Summit From Being Held in Turkey

Diplomats of almost 20 NATO member states, including Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark and Canada want to send a clear signal that they do not support the internal policy of the Turkish government, Die Welt media outlet reported.
The countries want to hold the summit in Belgian capital of Brussels, which is ready to host the annual meeting. The final decision could be made in June.
With regard to Germany's ties with Turkey, the situation is even more strained. This is part due to Germany's ban on Turkish pre-referendum rallies, as well as Ankara's refusal to allow lawmakers from Berlin to visit the Incirlik air base, where German troops are stationed.
The Turkish Incirlik airbase stations hundreds of German personnel and several Tornado jets to carry out airstrikes against Daesh in Iraq and Syria alongside the United States and several other NATO member states.
