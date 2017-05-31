Register
18:18 GMT +331 May 2017
Live
    Search
    The NATO flag is seen through barbed wire as it flies in front of the new NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 24, 2017

    Germany Wants to Prevent 2018 NATO Summit From Being Held in Turkey

    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 8304

    Germany, as well as a number of other NATO member states, want to make sure that the alliance's next summit in 2018 between heads of state and government will not be held in Turkey, German media reported on Wednesday.

    Soldiers take part in the NATO Noble Jump exercise. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    NATO's Noble Jump Drills Kick Off in South-Eastern Europe
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intitally offered to host the NATO leaders in Istanbul in 2018 last year during the summit in Warsaw.

    Diplomats of almost 20 NATO member states, including Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark and Canada want to send a clear signal that they do not support the internal policy of the Turkish government, Die Welt media outlet reported.

    The countries want to hold the summit in Belgian capital of Brussels, which is ready to host the annual meeting. The final decision could be made in June.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama wave at the end of a discussion at the German Protestant Kirchentag in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, May 25, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    No Coincidence: Why Obama Visited Merkel Hours Before Trump Joining NATO Summit
    Over recent months EU-Turkish relations have deteriorated significantly. The European Union has expressed concerned over the outcome of the recent Turkish referendum, which granted the sitting Turkish president with more powers, and over Ankara's suggestion on reintroducing the death penalty. Earlier this month, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that if Turkey reintroduced capital punishment, it would mean the end of the country’s talks on the accession to the European Union.

    With regard to Germany's ties with Turkey, the situation is even more strained. This is part due to Germany's ban on Turkish pre-referendum rallies, as well as Ankara's refusal to allow lawmakers from Berlin to visit the Incirlik air base, where German troops are stationed.

    The Turkish Incirlik airbase stations hundreds of German personnel and several Tornado jets to carry out airstrikes against Daesh in Iraq and Syria alongside the United States and several other NATO member states.

    Related:

    Kabul Attack Strengthens NATO Commitment to Afghan Partners - Resolute Support
    Merkel's Unwavering Stance on 2% NATO Goal Signals Push for New EU Army
    Trump Fail to Stand Behind Article 5 at NATO Summit
    Tags:
    NATO, Germany, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    Anna of Rus Twitter Cartoon
    The War in Dashboard
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok