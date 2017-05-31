German Envoy Says Ties With US 'Good, Productive' Despite Trump's Accusations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The ambassador noted that the two leaders hold phone talks "frequently."
"This is a healthy relationship. [German] Chancellor [Angela] Merkel and the US president [Donald Trump], they have a good and productive relationship," Wittig said in an interview with CNN.
We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 мая 2017 г.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in a briefing late on Tuesday that Trump and Merkel maintain a successful relationship despite the chancellor’s recent comments about Europe's growing independence.
Earlier, Geman media reported that Trump said during his meeting with EU leaders in Brussels that Germans are "very bad" because of the huge number of German cars being sold to the United States.
