German Envoy Says Ties With US 'Good, Productive' Despite Trump's Accusations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The ambassador noted that the two leaders hold phone talks "frequently."

"This is a healthy relationship. [German] Chancellor [Angela] Merkel and the US president [Donald Trump], they have a good and productive relationship," Wittig said in an interview with CNN.

We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 мая 2017 г.

On Tuesday, Trump wrote in a Twitter message that the United States has a massive trade deficit with Germany and Berlin contributes much less than it should to the NATO alliance. Moreover, Trump stressed that the situation should change because it does not benefit the United States.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in a briefing late on Tuesday that Trump and Merkel maintain a successful relationship despite the chancellor’s recent comments about Europe's growing independence.

Earlier, Geman media reported that Trump said during his meeting with EU leaders in Brussels that Germans are "very bad" because of the huge number of German cars being sold to the United States.