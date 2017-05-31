France Seeks to Intensify Work on Ukrainian Reconciliation - Putin's Aide

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The comment comes following Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Paris earlier this week.

"As far as further work and which French experts will take part in it is concerned, it has not been confirmed to us yet, but we were told that the French wanted to intensify all work within the framework of the Normandy process," Ushakov told reporters.

During a joint press conference, French President Emmanuel Macron said he discussed with Russian leader Vladimir Putin the implementation of Minsk accords, adding that new talks on the situation in Ukraine in the Normandy format should be organized.

Emmanuel Macron also said after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the leaders agreed to intensify the Normandy Four format talks on Ukrainian crisis settlement, about which German Chancellor Angela Merkel will shortly be informed.

The Normandy Four format talks on the settlement of the Ukrainian military crisis, that started in 2014, are carried out by Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany.