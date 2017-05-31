Putin May Tell Moldovan Leader of Consequences of Expulsion of Russian Diplomats

© Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev Moldovan President Hopes to Fix Russian Diplomats Expulsion Problem During SPIEF

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Embassy in Moldova on Monday received a note stating that five Russian diplomats were declared persona non grata in the country. Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip said the decision was made on the basis of information received from security services. Dodon told Sputnik he condemned such actions by the Moldovan government.

"As it seems to me, the president will meet briefly, they will be at a plenary session together, their short meeting will take place, during which, I think, the president will stress what consequences such ill-considered steps may have," Ushakov told reporters.

On Tuesday, Dodon said he hoped to discuss with Putin the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the republic on the sidelines of the SPIEF set for June 1-3.

The SPIEF is the key global platform for business representatives' communication and discussion of crucial economic issues that the world faces. At least 39 ministers from 26 states have confirmed their participation in the 2017 forum.