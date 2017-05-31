Russia-US Ties at Standstill Not Only in Politics Sector - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Monday, it was reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump allegedly wants to restart the Ukrainian peace process as part of efforts aimed at improving relations with Russia.

Trump is determined to try to improve ties with Russia despite the spread of skepticism within his administration caused by the scandal over alleged Russian interference in the US presidential election, according to the Washington Post.

"Not only has everything in the United States in the sector of politics come at a standstill, but [there has] also [been] a significant decrease in the trade turnover, it has sunk by a third," Ushakov told reporters.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is reportedly leading the behind-the-scenes efforts trying to revitalize Trump's plan to normalize relations with Russia.

The Washington Post quoted US officials and outside experts as saying that Tillerson wants to restart the talks on Ukraine, hoping that new circumstances and personalities could bring better results than previous attempts.