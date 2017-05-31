Register
15:17 GMT +331 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the NATO summit in Brussels

    Merkel's Unwavering Stance on 2% NATO Goal Signals Push for New EU Army

    © AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 36 0 0

    German Chancellor's position to remain committed to nation's current contribution to the NATO defense budget rather than increasing it to the suggested 2 percent of GDP might be a signal that the European Union is moving toward the establishment of own European army, a UK independent member of the European Parliament, Janice Atkinson, told Sputnik.

    EU-US Privacy Shield
    © Photo: European Commission
    Idea of EU Army Gives Rise to Europe's New Foreign Policy Concept
    BERLIN (Sputnik), Victoria Mladenovich — On Sunday, after a NATO summit in Brussels, at which US President Donald Trump harshly criticized his allies for not contributing 2 percent of their GDP to the NATO defense budget, Merkel said that the times when the Europeans could rely on their allies for security were over and called on the Europeans to "take [their] fate into [their] own hands." The German government said in March that the 2-percent goal was not a fixed target, but rather something to which the members should be aspiring, with Berlin currently spending about 1.2 percent of GDP on defense.

    "[Merkel] is also de facto telling the US that she and her allies are not going to pay their fair share of contributions to NATO. This stance moves the EU closer to its own armed forces, which is a very frightening prospect," Atkinson said.

    Merkel has said repeatedly that Germany would remain committed to the goal of bringing its NATO contribution to 2 percent. However, she has also repeatedly referred to the commitment as the target set to be reached by 2024.

    According to the European Parliament member, Merkel's speech was an example of "desperate rhetoric" ahead of German federal election, slated for September 24, in which the chancellor will run for office again.

    Czech soldiers set up security during a military advisory team training exercise at US Army Europe's Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Dec. 1
    © Flickr/ U.S. Army Europe Images
    Idea of EU Army Signifies Dawn of Europe's New Foreign Policy Concept
    "Across Europe the anti-globalisation movement and the increased support for the populists is Merkel's real fear. She is trying to be the leader of a failed superstate, thinking she can rival the US — she is doomed for failure," Atkinson said.

    On Monday, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel also criticized Washington, saying that the US administration's policies harm the interests of the European Union and put international security at risk.

    The discussions on Europe's defense have become more active following Trump's victory in the US presidential election in November. During his campaign, Trump repeatedly said that the United States should decrease its support of other NATO member states and protect only those members of the Alliance who "fulfill their obligations" to Washington.

    The European states agreed on a new plan on the EU security and defense on November 14, 2016, which excluded the creation of an EU army. Two weeks later, the European Commission proposed the creation of a new defense fund for military procurement and collaborative research as part of a wider EU defense strategy.

    Related:

    Italy's PM Echoes Merkel Stance, Says Europeans Must Take Future in Own Hands
    Merkel: 'Transatlantic Relations Have Great Importance' for Germany
    Chechen Leader Invites Merkel, Macron to Visit, Assess LGBT Rights in Region
    Tags:
    GDP, NATO, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    Anna of Rus Twitter Cartoon
    The War in Dashboard
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok