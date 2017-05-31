Russophobic Forces in US Negatively Affect Bilateral Relations - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that this policy has a negative impact on bilateral relations.

"No, it does not think so," Peskov said when asked whether Moscow believed the main obstacles to building relations with the United States were the Democratic Party that lost the presidential election in 2016 and the position of the US media.

"Actually, the president quite clearly said that the problem is that some political forces are trying to camouflage the reasons for their defeat and their failures… with such Russophobic fits… probably the Russian president put in in more diplomatic terms," Peskov said.

He said attempts to attack Kislyak were unacceptable.

"We can see what is happening now in the US, we see really attempts to… attack our ambassador, which is absolutely unacceptable, we see a daily or even hourly policy to fan and maintain Russophobic sentiments in such hysteria. We believe that it really can have and has already had a very negative impact on the whole on the atmosphere of our bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters.