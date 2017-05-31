Register
    A Syrian national flag hangs in a damaged neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria

    Lavrov Blames Shortcomings for Current Situation in Syria

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    The current situation in Syria shows shortcomings in the coordination of actions to counter terrorism in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday.

    The US Air Force fighter jets
    © US Air Force
    Al-Tanf Air Raid: Russian Senator Explains How US Forces Can Avoid Being 'Threatened' in Syria
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in May, the US-led coalition struck the Syrian army near the town of al-Tanf claiming that the government forces allegedly posed a threat to the coalition's allies on the ground.

    The coalition strikes occurred in the area of an established "deconfliction zone" with Russia, where US' and British special operations forces have been training Syrian rebel fighters near the border with Iraq and Jordan. Russia slammed that move as a violation of international law.

    "The current situation shows the shortcomings in the current situation with coordination and actions of those who counter terrorism in Syria," he said.

    Speaking about the Kurds, the minister said that they were not included in the list of groups invited to the Geneva talks on Syrian settlement through UN Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura because "some participants of the talks impede it," despite the Kurds being "an objective force on the ground" and part of the Syrian state.

    "Neither fighting the terrorists, nor discussing the Syrian constitutional system is possible without the Kurds," Lavrov stressed.

    The sixth round of the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva held under the auspices of the United Nations took place on May 16-19.

