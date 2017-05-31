Register
13:45 GMT +331 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    May 30, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Deputy Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Second Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, right.

    Economic Gains For Political Concessions: Saudi Arabia Likely to 'Tempt' Russia

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 239 0 0

    On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammad bin Salman Saud in Moscow.

    Ahead of the visit, the Russian president said that Moscow-Riyadh ties are showing considerable progress. In turn, bin Salman said that his visit to Moscow would be a major step in strengthening Russia-Saudi relations because there are a lot of common points.

    2015 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Day Three
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Russian, Saudi Investment Funds Eye Over 25 Projects in Russian Economy
    "As for differences between our countries, there is a clear mechanism to resolve them. We’re making fast progress towards our desired goals," he noted.

    President Putin also reiterated his invitation for Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to come to Russia "on the first visit in the history of our relations."

    Maksim Suchkov, an expert at the Russian International Affairs Council think-tank, noted at the current state of relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia, the two national leaders are unlikely to pay visits to each other, since the United States remains the key ally of the kingdom.

    "But the deputy prince is a powerful politician and, possibly, the next Saudi king. He has established good working relations with the Russian leadership and both sides use these communications channels in their own interests," he told RBK.

    Syria

    In addition to the issue of bilateral cooperation, Putin and bin Salman discussed ways to resolve the conflict in Syria.

    "We have contacts on a political level, between our defense ministries. We cooperate on resolving difficult situation, including in Syria," the Russian president said.

    Buildings destroyed in the course of military operations in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus suburbs
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Saudi Arabia Calls for Political Settlement of Syrian Conflict
    In turn, the deputy crown prince underscored that there are no collision points between Riyadh and Moscow in the international arena and Saudi Arabia hopes to carry out its foreign policy together with Russia in the interests of both countries.

    Since the beginning of the Syrian conflict, Riyadh has pushed for ousting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and supported the so-called moderate opposition. Riyadh is also part of a US-led international coalition fighting Daesh in Syria and Iraq. In contrast, Russia supports the Syrian government and is a guarantor of peace in Syria, together with Iran and Turkey.

    "Syria was the most important issue on the agenda because Moscow is betting on cooperation with Tehran and Ankara in the Syrian settlement. Saudi Arabia supports Syrian opposition groups. In order to resolve the crisis, it is important to reach compromises and work out a solution that would serve the interests of each of the parties involved," Vladimir Fitin, a senior analyst at the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, told Sputnik.

    He pointed out that both Riyadh and Washington were skeptical about the establishment of de-escalation zones in Syria, which were brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey.

    President Donald Trump holds a sword and sways with traditional dancers during a welcome ceremony at Murabba Palace in Riyadh
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Trump's Deal With Riyadh Sends 'Encouraging' Signal to Radical Islamists
    "Currently, the main goal is to try to bring the Saudis to cooperation and find some solutions," the expert said.

    According to him, Riyadh continues to play a major role in the Syrian crisis, including providing militant groups with money and weapons.

    "Their initial goal was to topple Bashar al-Assad and to install a new government. They failed to do that and now Saudi Arabia is doing its best to provide maximum support to certain forces in different parts of Syria. If Syria is divided Riyadh will try to take control over a certain part of the country," Fitin said.

    Iran

    The issue of relations with Iran may also have been on the agenda because Iran is Russia’s ally and at the same time an ideological, political and military rival of Saudi Arabia, according to Vladimir Sazhin, a senior research fellow at the Institute for Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

    Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince and Minister of Defense Muhammad bin Salman Al Saud. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN
    Understanding Between Saudi Arabia, Iran Impossible – Saudi Deputy Crown Prince
    Bin Salman arrived in Moscow a week after US President Donald Trump visited Riyadh during his first overseas trip. The Iranian threat was the main topic of Trump’s speeches in Saudi Arabia and Israel.

    Trump called to boost international isolation of Tehran and accused the Iranian government of sponsoring terrorism, fueling conflicts in the Middle East, supporting Assad and hostility towards Israel.

    Speaking in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, the US leader accused Tehran of supplying weapons to militants and destabilizing the situation in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and Syria.

    "From Lebanon to Iraq and Yemen, Iran funds, arms and trains terrorists, militias and other extremist groups that spread destruction and chaos across the region. … For decades Iran has fueled the fires of sectarian conflict and terror," Trump said at a summit in Riyadh.

    The Saudi leadership endorses Trump’s position. In particular, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir called to maximize efforts to "stop Iran’s expansion in the region."

    Sweet Deals

    Oil production
    © AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali, File
    Putin: Russian-Saudi Teamwork Allows to Stabilize Global Oil Markets
    Saudi Arabia is likely to offer advantageous deals to Russia, in exchange for moves serving Riyadh’s political interests, Russian experts warned, adding that such deals should be taken cautiously.

    Boris Dolgov, a senior expert at the Institute for Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said that Riyadh has repeatedly tried to use its financial and economic capabilities to put pressure on Moscow, including over the Syrian crisis and other conflicts. 

    "Saudi Arabia expects that such economically promising deals should prompt Russia to make political concessions in a way that it would serve Riyadh’s interests. This is how the Saudis make politics. That’s a well-known fact," Dolgov told Sputnik.

    VI Moscow Conference on International Security
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev
    Saudi Arabia Interested in Wide Range of Advanced Russian Weapons
    The expert suggested that Saudi Arabia is likely to use this approach in its relations with Russia.

    "They will offer economically advantageous deals, in exchange for certain moves that would serve their political interests. Taking into account the differences between Riyadh and Moscow on Syria, this strategy may work out in terms of economy, but it raises certain concerns in political terms," the expert said.

    Thus, Dolgov warned that Russia should carefully examine each of its potential deals with the Gulf kingdom.

    "All potential contracts need to be scrupulously evaluated. But I’ll say it again that Saudi Arabia will continue its policy, including financially and economically tempting deals in exchange for political gains and expansion of its influence," the expert concluded.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Trump’s $110 Billion Saudi Arms Deal Could Include THAAD
    Trump's Support of Saudi Arabia Predicted to 'Backfire' on US
    Russian Direct Investment Fund, Saudi Sovereign Fund to Launch $3Bln Projects
    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Hails Expansion of Contacts With Saudi Arabia
    Tags:
    military conflict, cooperation, talks, visit, Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, Vladimir Putin, Iran, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    Anna of Rus Twitter Cartoon
    The War in Dashboard
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok