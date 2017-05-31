US Committed to Southern Gas Corridor, Welcomes Baku Role in Energy Security

© AFP 2017/ ALI AL-SAADI Iraqi Kurdistan to Ask Russia to Invest in Oil, Gas Objects at SPIEF

BAKU (Sputnik) — The United States remains strongly committed to the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project and welcomes Azerbaijan's role in ensuring global energy security, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

"The US remains strongly committed to the Southern Gas Corridor [project] and welcomes the efforts of Azerbaijan and its international partners to complete it… I appreciate Azerbaijan’s important role in the global energy security including the development and exportation of energy resources from the Caspian region," Trump said in a welcome letter to participants of the 24th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference and the seventh Caspian International Power and Alternative Energy Exhibition in Baku, as quoted by the Trend news agency.

The US president praised the bilateral cooperation between Washington and Baku.

"I support and encourage Azerbaijan’s efforts to diversify its economy and look forward to exploring other areas of cooperation to the benefits of both our people," Trump said.

He also reaffirmed the US commitment to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Southern Gas Corridor project aims to bring up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas from the Caspian and the Middle East regions to Europe, namely from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas field to Georgia into Turkey and on through Greece and Albania into southern Italy. The first delivery of Azerbaijani gas via the pipeline is scheduled for early 2020.