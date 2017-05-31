US-Led Coalition Strikes Unrelated to Anti-Terror Efforts - Moscow

© AP Photo/ Marko Drobnjakovic Over 100 Syrian Civilians Killed in US-Led Coalition Strikes in Recent Weeks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Maria Zakharova noted at a weekly briefing that 20 civilians have been killed in a May 27 coalition strike south of Raqqa. She voiced concern over the May 25 attack in Mayadin southeast of Deir Ezzor, where at least 35 civilians have been reportedly killed.

"We condemn such, to put it mildly, ill-conceived and ill-planned actions that are carried out under the pretext of combating international terrorism. Of course, they do not have any relation to the fight, especially to the effective fight against international terrorism," Zakharova said.

She stressed, "in fact, the air raids further exacerbate the already difficult situation in Syria, lead to an increase in the number of casualties among the peaceful Syrians, wreak havoc and destruction, play into the hands of terrorist organizations."

However, Russia's proposals on close cooperation in Syria with the United States remain on the table, the spokeswoman noted.

"After all, a large number of meetings and negotiations took place, but I again say that our proposals on close cooperation and on making this interaction real — not just at the level of political contacts in support of negotiations, but real daily interaction — they remain in force," Zakharova said.