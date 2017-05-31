Register
06:10 GMT +331 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A worker is seen at the Tawke oil refinery near the village of Zacho, in the autonomous Iraqi region of Kurdistan (File)

    Iraqi Kurdistan to Ask Russia to Invest in Oil, Gas Objects at SPIEF

    © AFP 2017/ ALI AL-SAADI
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (20)
    0 71 0 0

    A political adviser of the Iraqi Kurdistan Vice President Office said that Iraqi Kurdistan will ask Russia on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum to invest in its oil and gas facilities.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iraqi Kurdistan will ask Russia on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) to invest in its oil and gas facilities, as well as to deepen the bilateral economic ties, Diyar Amin, a political adviser of the Iraqi Kurdistan Vice President Office, said.

    "[Iraqi Kurdistan capital city of] Erbil seeks to encourage Moscow to more actively invest in Kurdistan's oil and gas industry. The issue of deepening the economic ties will be also discussed," Amin told Russia's Izvestia newspaper in an interview, published on Wednesday.

    According to Amin, Erbil and Moscow also intend to exchange the intelligence information in order to fight against the Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group.

    Sergei Lavrov (right) and Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic during a meeting in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Kuznecov
    Serbian Foreign Minister to Meet With Russia's Lavrov, Rogozin at SPIEF – Ambassador
    "It is quite clear that besides the US support, the Kurds are seeking to receive Russia's assistance. Erbil wants to start intelligence data exchange with Russia, necessary for fight against terrorism," the adviser said ahead of the forum, set for June 1-3.

    On May 25, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would hold a meeting with Iraqi Kurdistan Prime Minister Nechervan Barzani on the sidelines of the SPIEF. According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, Lavrov and Barzani will discuss the US-led coalition's operation against Daesh and the ongoing battle for Iraq's Mosul.

    The SPIEF is the key global platform for business representatives’ communication and discussion of crucial economic issues that the world faces. At least 39 ministers from 26 states have confirmed their participation in the 2017 forum. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.

    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (20)

    Related:

    Cuban Delegation at SPIEF to Present Projects for Russian Investors
    Stay Tuned: Sputnik Mobile App Launches News Wire for SPIEF 2017 Forum
    Pulkovo Airport Steps Up Security Ahead of SPIEF 2017 Forum - Management Company
    Two Ministers, Deputy Head of National Oil Company to Present Venezuela at SPIEF
    More US Businesses to Attend SPIEF Than in 2016
    Tags:
    investment, Oil, St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2017, Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    Anna of Rus Twitter Cartoon
    The War in Dashboard
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok