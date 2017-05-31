Register
00:06 GMT +331 May 2017
Live
    Search
    South Korea's new President Moon Jae-In speaks during a press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul Wednesday, May 10, 2017

    S. Korean President Intends to ‘Make Breakthrough’ in Cooperation With Russia

    © AP Photo/ JungJ Yeon-Je/Pool Photo
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 910

    South Korea’s ambassador to Russia Park Ro-byug said that South Korean President Moon Jae-in is aware of the importance of relations with Russia and plans to make a breakthrough in cooperation between the two countries.

    South Korea's new President Moon Jae-In speaks during a press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul
    © REUTERS/ Jung Yeon-Je/Pool
    New South Korean President to Send Special Envoys to China, Russia, US, Japan
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in is aware of the importance of relations with Russia and plans to make a breakthrough in cooperation between the two countries, South Korea’s ambassador to Russia Park Ro-byug said Tuesday.

    "The embassy of the Republic of Korea will try to expand a variety of cultural exchanges…. The new President of South Korea Moon Jae-in stressed the importance of relations with Russia and intends to make a breakthrough in cooperation between the two countries," Park said.

    Earlier in the day, Park and Russia's Deputy Culture Minister Alexander Zhuravsky signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation, according to which the two countries would hold a number of cultural festivals from 2017 to 2020.

    "We expect that cultural exchanges will play a major role in the implementation of these plans. In May of this year, in the framework of the Korean culture festival in Russia, different cultural exchange programs are being carried out, including performances, exhibitions, film screenings,… conferences, competitions, and so on," the ambassador added.

    Park expressed hope that Korean and Russian culture would help to lift the friendship and cooperation between the two countries to a higher level.

    In turn, Zhuravsky said that Russian-Korean ties were already active as evidenced by the growing tourist flow between the two countries. According to the deputy minister, the amount of Russian tourists travelling to South Korea in 2016 grew by 20 percent in comparison to 2015, while the figure for Korean travelers during the same period increased by 18.5 percent.

    Related:

    Russia Calls on US, South Korea to Review THAAD Deployment
    South Korean Protesters Think THAAD System Aimed at Russia, China, Not DPRK
    China, Russia Urge South Korea, US Not to Deploy THAAD Anti-Missile System
    Tags:
    Moon Jae-in, South Korea, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok