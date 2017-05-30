Russia Hopes for Normalization of Relations With US in Near Future

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope on Tuesday that the relations between Moscow and Washington would be normalized in the near future, adding that Russia was ready to wait.

"Of course, we remember that during his election campaign, and also after he was elected and assumed office, President [Donald] Trump spoke about his intention to normalise the relationship with Russia and said that it cannot be any worse. We remember this. However, we also see and realise that the political situation in the United States is influenced by those who have lost the elections but refuse to accept their defeat, and who continue to use the anti-Russia card and various allegations most actively in the political infighting," Putin said in an interview with Le Figaro newspaper.

This is why we are in no hurry, we are ready to wait, yet we strongly hope that Russian-US relations will become normal again sometime in the future," the Russian leader added.