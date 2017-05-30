US Believes China Working to Make North Korea Stop Missile Launches

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – The United States believes China is using its channels to convince the government of North Korea to stop missile launches, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told reporters on Tuesday.

"At this point I do believe, and I think the administration believes, that China is doing back-channel networking with North Korea in way that is getting them to try to stop its nuclear testing, so we believe that they are being productive, we do think that they are trying to counter what is happening now," Haley said.

The United States, Haley added, will continue to put pressure on China and at the same time will go on working with Beijing towards the goal of decreasing tensions in the region.

She added that talks regarding a new resolution on sanctions against North Korea in retaliation of its missile launches are ongoing, but no particular agreement has been reached.

On Monday, Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile that flew some 280 miles and fell into Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan. The move has already been criticized by Japanese, South Korean and Russian officials.

Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, prompting worldwide criticism and the escalation of tensions on the peninsula. The international community, including the United States, has criticized the military activities of the Asian nation and tightened the sanctions regime against Pyongyang.