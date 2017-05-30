Macron’s La Republique En Marche Party Likely to Win Parliamentary Majority

© REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol/File Photo Macron’s La Republique En Marche Party to Lead in June Parliamentary Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — France's La Republique En Marche (REM, or Republic on the Move) party of recently elected President Emmanuel Macron is projected to gain a parliamentary majority in the legislative elections in June, receiving 31 percent of votes in the first round of election, a fresh Kantar Sofres poll showed Tuesday.

The survey also revealed that The Republicans' party was set to receive 18 percent of votes, while the right-wing National Front (FN) party was expected to gain 17 percent.

The chances of Jean-Luc Melenchon’s left-wing La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) amounted to 14 percent. The Socialist Party might receive 8 percent of votes.

The pollster projected that the REM might receive 320-350 out of 577 seats in the National Assembly, the National Front might obtain 10-15 seats, La France Insoumise and the Communist Party are likely to get 20-30 seats, while The Republicans' party, the Union of Democrats and Independents (l'UDI) and the Divers Droite party (DVD) could get 140-155 seats.

The poll was conducted on May 24-28 with 2,022 people interviewed.

The legislative elections will take place in France in two rounds, on June 11 and June 18. The candidates compete for 577 places in the National Assembly, the lower house of the French bicameral parliament.