Register
22:35 GMT +330 May 2017
Live
    Search
    From L-R, European Council President Donald Tusk, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker pose for a family photo during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017.

    G7 Summit Losing Relevance After Sidelining Russia, China

    © REUTERS/ Tony Gentile
    Politics
    Get short URL
    488890

    The two-day G7 Summit in Sicily has exposed deep divisions within the bloc. Speaking to Sputnik, Argentinian political scientist Daniel Blinder highlighted that without Russia and China, the G7 meeting's agenda had no real relevance.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during a family photo at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi
    Geopolitical Divorce: EU to Choose Between US Blackmail and Chinese Investments
    The latest G7 agenda bore little if any relevance without Russia and China's presence, Argentinian political scientist Daniel Blinder of the University of Buenos Aires, told Sputnik Mundo.

    The two-day summit, which took place in the Sicilian city of Taormina, Italy, on May 26-27, has exposed contradictions among the participants. The agenda of the meeting was focused on the fight against terrorism, climate change, and the refugee crisis.

    According to Blinder, the bloc, comprised of seven countries that accumulate over 60% of world's wealth — Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Japan, Britain, and Italy — is experiencing a "crisis of leadership."

    "The world is no longer the same as it was in the G7 era [in the 1970s]. That explains why the bloc does not include countries like Russia and China: its agenda is irrelevant. Its ability to response to its own challenges is very limited, just because [G7 countries] sidelined such significant players [as Russia and China]," Blinder told Sputnik.

    The only "big player" at the meeting was US President Donald Trump, the Argentinian academic noted, however, this player has strong protectionist incentives.

    "In any event, one should not be naive: the US has always been pursuing protectionism," Blinder said, "It is important to remember that all the countries of the G7 group show themselves as big liberals in foreign trade, but in their domestic policy they do not exercise such an approach. They protect their economies and manage [money] flows to remain economic powers."

    Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni listens to questions during a media conference at the end of an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, March 10, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Italy's PM Echoes Merkel Stance, Says Europeans Must Take Future in Own Hands
    Meanwhile, the G7 leaders failed to reach consensus on climate change with Donald Trump still refusing to endorse the global Paris climate change agreement.

    "The entire discussion about climate was very difficult, if not to say very dissatisfying," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said commenting on the issue.

    According to the Argentinian academic, Trump's position is quite understandable.

    "Trump has adopted a position of a businessman in regard to this matter," Blinder told Sputnik, "His energy policy envisions the use of fossil fuels, while Europe is pursuing the policy of transition to renewable sources [of energy] and environmental protection."

    "This creates a conflict of productivity: while on the one side of the Atlantic [politicians] are investing in the development of new energy sources, on the other side [their counterparts] continue to rely upon traditional crude," the academic pointed out.

    However, despite simmering contradictions, the G7 players are likely to maintain cooperation in the medium term.

    "In the medium-term, the [G7] alliance will be maintained," Blinder believes, "They will continue to be linked in the military sphere in the long run. However, political tendencies in any bloc intensify disagreements. The growth of Russia's military potential and Chinese expansion cast doubt on the future of the US and Europe if the Old Continent ceases to feel protected as a result of Trump's politics," he concluded.

    erman Chancellor and head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel speaks during the Trudering festival in Munich, Germany, May 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Michaela Rehle
    Assessing Results of NATO, G7 Summits, Merkel Hints Europe Can No Longer Rely on US
    Indeed, following Donald Trump's first foreign trip to Europe as the US president, some EU leaders openly demonstrated their frustration.

    For instance, addressing an election rally in Munich, German Chancellor Angela Merkel made it clear that Europeans should now rely on themselves.

    "The times in which we could completely depend on others are, to a certain extent, over. I've experienced that in the last few days; we Europeans truly have to take our fate into our own hands," Merkel said.

    Speaking to Russian newspaper Vzglyad, German political analyst Alexander Rahr, director of the German-Russian Forum, characterized the recent summit as the "most ill-fated gathering" in years.

    "In NATO, they have all been speaking different languages for a long time already. Some of the Europeans wanted to discuss Ukraine and the relationship with Russia. However Trump has no interest in these issues. He treats Europe as a junior partner and leaves no room for any landmark changes in the mutual relationship," Rahr said, adding that the Americans and the Europeans have a very few common grounds. 

    Related:

    Trump Offers Moscow a Way Out of the Ukrainian Stalemate – Can Russia Trust Him?
    President Trump's Communication Director Mike Dubke Resigns From White House
    Trump: US Has 'Massive Trade Deficit With Germany', Berlin Pays Little on NATO
    Merkel Wins Over Bavarian Beer Tent With 'Can't Rely on Others' Dig at Trump
    Tags:
    fossil fuels, oil, protectionism, US foreign policy, climate change, NATO, G7, Angela Merkel, Donald Trump, Italy, Germany, China, Japan, Canada, United States, Russia, United Kingdom, Argentina, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok