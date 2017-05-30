Register
21:05 GMT +330 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron (left) meeting at the Grand Trianon of the Versailles Palace in Paris, May 29, 2017

    France's Unchanged Int'l Agenda Led to Little Progress at Putin, Macron Talks

    © Photo: Russian Presidential Press Office
    Politics
    Get short URL
    183 0 0

    French lawmaker and member of the legislative defense committee, Nicolas Dhuicq stated that the French position on the Syrian crisis as well as on the situation in and around Ukraine remained the biggest constraints for improving bilateral ties between France and Russia.

    French President Emmanuel Macron (R) speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) in the Galerie des Batailles (Gallery of Battles) as they arrive for a joint press conference at the Chateau de Versailles before the opening of an exhibition marking 300 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries in Versailles, France, May 29, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stephane De Sakutin/Pool
    Putin's Visit: Macron Seeks 'To Ensure Equilibrium' in Relations With Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Little progress with regard to bilateral relations was made during recent talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron due to France’s unchanged stance on topical foreign policy issues and international crises, French lawmaker and member of the legislative defense committee, Nicolas Dhuicq, told Sputnik, while adding that the meeting did send a positive signal with regard to prospects of a new dialogue.

    During the talks in Versailles on Monday, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and the most pressing issues on the international agenda, particularly the situations in both Ukraine and Syria.

    "I think they made a small progress. It is not a kind of result I was expecting. It is a very good sign but even if we create new structures for dialogue, if we at long last start sharing information and even if we also start cooperate on Syria, nevertheless, the official speech in France is still the same," Dhuicq said.

    The lawmaker stressed that the French position on the Syrian crisis as well as on the situation in and around Ukraine remained the biggest constraints for improving bilateral ties between France and Russia.

    "France’s position is still not practical on Syria: talking about democracy, without taking into account the fact that groups, who are fighting with the Syrian government, are not moderate but, in fact, Islamist groups. Concerning Ukraine, even if there is a will to renew dialogue, Macron still repeats an official position, that Russia does not respect human rights," Dhuicq elaborated.

    May 29, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves an entry in the Honored Visitor Book of the National Museum of Versailles and Trianon, Versailles. Right: French President Emmanuel Macron
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Versailles' Bottom Line: The Results of the Putin-Macron Meeting
    During their meeting, Putin and Macron agreed to increase the number of scientific, cultural and youth exchanges, with the French leader proposing the establishment of a French-Russian forum of civil society. The two leaders also discussed the situation in Syria and expressed their intention to create a working group on countering terrorism.

    Additionally, the French and Russian presidents discussed human rights issues, specifically the alleged violations against the LGBT community in the southern Russian region of Chechnya, and agreed to jointly monitor the situation.

    Related:

    Putin's Visit: Macron Seeks 'To Ensure Equilibrium' in Relations With Russia
    Versailles' Bottom Line: The Results of the Putin-Macron Meeting
    Negotiations Between Putin, Macron Successful – Senior Russian Lawmaker
    Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron Hold Joint Press Conference
    Tags:
    Nicolas Dhuicq, Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok