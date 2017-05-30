Macron Meets With Syrian Opposition HNC Official in Paris - Elysee Statement

© REUTERS/ Fabrice Coffrini/Pool German FM Gabriel Urges Syrian Opposition HNC to Contribute to Peace Process

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)French President Emmanuel Macron held on Tuesday a meeting with Riad Hijab, the General Coordinator of the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) of the Syrian opposition, in Paris, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

"The President of the Republic recalled his personal commitment to the Syrian issue and his support to the Syrian opposition in view of a political transition in Syria," the statement read.

According to the communique, Hijab arrived in Paris with the delegation, also comprising Opposition Ambassador to France Monzer Makhous, HNC Deputy General Coordinator George Sabra and member of the HNC negotiations team Basma Kodmani.

No details on the meeting have been available so far.

The meeting came a day after Macron's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who backs legitimate Syrian government of Bashar Asad.

The High Negotiations Committee was formed in late 2015 at a conference held in Saudi Arabia, and serves as Syria's major opposition bloc.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!