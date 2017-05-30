German-US Relations Difficult, But No Twitter Solution - German Foreign Minister

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais Trump: US Has 'Massive Trade Deficit With Germany', Berlin Pays Little on NATO

–

BERLIN (Sputnik)Relations between Germany and the United States are in a difficult situation, but issues will not be addressed via Twitter, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's latest statements.

"It is becoming commonplace. I believe it would be out of proportion for us now to respond in… Twitter," Gabriel said, adding that "we have a difficult situation in relations between the United States and Germany," but "the United States is older and bigger" than the US Leader, which meant that relations would be improved.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump said on Twitter that relations with Germany were disadvantageous for the United States, with a "MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany", adding that "they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military", which was "very bad" for the US. Trump said the situation "will change."

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!