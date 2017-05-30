Register
18:02 GMT +330 May 2017
Live
    Search
    NATO Deputy Secretary General at NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Georgia, 29 MAY 2017

    As NATO Decides to Talk to Russia, the Question Remains, What About?

    © Photo: YouTube/NATO News
    Politics
    Get short URL
    238947

    NATO officials have once again said that they are searching for ways to engage in meaningful dialogue with Russia. Commenting on the remark, Russian political analyst Vladimir Bychkov noted that there seems to be very few topics for conversation.

    German army armoured hotwitzer 2000 fires during NATO enchanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania live shooting exercise in Pabrade military training field, Lithuania, May 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    Russia Has Little Reason to Trust NATO After It Absorbed Whole of Eastern Europe
    Addressing a meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Tbilisi, Georgia on Monday, alliance Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller said that NATO does not want to provoke conflict with Russia. Rather, it is looking for ways to conduct meaningful dialogue, and to encourage Russia toward peace, she said.

    "Taken together the challenges we face represent the most dangerous and complex security situation for a generation," Gottemoeller said.

    Russian political analyst Vladimir Bychkov commented on the speech of alliance Deputy Secretary General, wondering whether Rose Gottemoeller really thinks that NATO has nothing to do with this "complex security situation."

    "It is well-know that it was the US who was pushing Georgia towards a forceful solution of a conflict with South Ossetia back in 2008. But is not the US part of NATO. It is even more than a member state. The US is NATO," he writes in his article for Sputnik.

    He further recalled that the US-backed nationalists, who were given cookies and promises of a bright future, provoked the crisis in Ukraine and the subsequent bloodshed in Donbass.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May, U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg listen to Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel as he speaks during a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham, Pool
    Trump's NATO Pressure: 'US Needs Formidable Bloc in Case of War With China'
    The author then notes that at the same very conference, NATO Parliamentary Assembly chairman Paolo Alli indicated that Georgia had earned the right to become a member of the Western Alliance. Alli, he says, is well aware of Moscow's negative attitude towards the issue. And the remark, he says, certainly won't encourage any constructive dialogue with Moscow.

    Hence, he suggests that the alliance must be cunning.

    "NATO is quite satisfied with the current state of affairs. It has an enemy – Russia, it has room for expansion. It has an opportunity to wriggle out of the fight against Daesh, especially since the European NATO servicemen are not invited to the Middle East," Bychkov says.

    Europe knows only too well that Russia won't attack it first, something which it has never done. But there is every reason to speculate on the issue, and that means more money.

    At the NATO Summit in Brussels Trump demanded that the European member states increase their defense spending. This means billions of US dollars for many years to come, he explained.

    Why would anyone believe that NATO wants to talk, he concluded.

    Tags:
    dialogue, NATO, Rose Gottemoeller, Vladimir Bychkov, United States, Russia, Tbilisi, Georgia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok