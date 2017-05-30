MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Monday's negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron were successful as the leaders discussed many issues, including Syrian settlement and fighting terrorism, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Russian Federation Council's International Affairs Committee, said on Tuesday.

"I believe that [Putin’s] visit was successful, the talks between the heads of state lasted for almost three hours. There are differences but Macron wanted to show that he is an independent actor, and he managed to do that," the lawmaker said.

© Photo: Russian Presidential Press Office Wind of Change: Putin-Macron Meeting May Herald Shift in Russia-EU Relations

Dzhabarov pointed out that Macron did nit insist on Syrian President Bashar Assad stepping down, as most Western states had done throughout the Syrian conflict.

"He is not the first European leader who does not set Assad’s resignation as a priority," Dzhabarov said, adding that the Syrian president is actively fighting against terrorist groups.

The lawmaker also praised the leaders’ decision to create a working group on countering terrorism.

On Monday, Putin arrived in France at the invitation of Macron. The presidents discussed bilateral relations, as well as a range of issues on the international agenda.