"I believe that [Putin’s] visit was successful, the talks between the heads of state lasted for almost three hours. There are differences but Macron wanted to show that he is an independent actor, and he managed to do that," the lawmaker said.
"He is not the first European leader who does not set Assad’s resignation as a priority," Dzhabarov said, adding that the Syrian president is actively fighting against terrorist groups.
The lawmaker also praised the leaders’ decision to create a working group on countering terrorism.
On Monday, Putin arrived in France at the invitation of Macron. The presidents discussed bilateral relations, as well as a range of issues on the international agenda.
