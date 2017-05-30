Register
15:01 GMT +330 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Podgorica

    Montenegro's Russia Meddling Claims Aim to Cover Economic Woes - Opposition

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    NATO Seeks Expansion to Eastern Europe (351)
    0 2810

    Montenegro's authorities are trying to divert attention from the country's current social and economic crisis by accusing Russia of meddling in its internal affairs in the light of Montenegro's accession to NATO, the president of the Balkan state's Democratic People's Party, Milan Knezevic, told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, Montenegrin Foreign Minister Srdjan Darmanovic said that Russia tried to meddle in the country’s internal affairs in order to hamper Podgorica’s joining NATO. Darmanovic also called Russian investment into the country "ineffective."

    “By opening unnecessary conflict with Russia, the regime is trying to gain favor of NATO mentors, but also to draw the attention of the Montenegrin people away from the disastrous economic and social situation and the fact that the country is facing bankruptcy,” Knezevic said.

    Montenegrin Army soldiers fire artillery look at the Montenegro flag during preparations on the eve of Independence day, on May 20, 2010 in Cetinje
    © AFP 2017/ SAVO PRELEVIC
    Favor for Favor: Montenegro Pays the Price for NATO Entry by Spoiling Ties With Russia, Serbia
    On Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the Montenegrin authorities were using the meddling story to justify Montenegro's accession to NATO and ruled out any Russian involvement.

    Knezevic stressed that any further escalation of conflict with Russia by Montenegrin authorities would deteriorate bilateral relations causing negative consequence for Montenegro's economy, hitting the tourist sector in particular.

    “Further provocation of conflict with Russia by the Montenegrin regime will further worsen relations between the two countries, but it can also lead to even stronger response by Russia which could inflict a mortal blow to the Montenegrin economy and tourism,” Knezevic added.

    In this image taken from NATO TV, Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic, second right, appears to be pushed by US President Donald Trump
    © AP Photo/ NATO TV
    Putting America First? Trump Pushes Montenegro Leader Out of His Way (VIDEO)
    Knezevic ruled out any possibility of Russia’s meddling in Montenegro domestic affairs. He added that Montenegrin foreign policy did not exist and was merely a reflection of the current anti-Russian trend set by NATO ambassadors in the country.

    Montenegro was invited to join the NATO military alliance in December 2015. Montenegrin authorities accepted the invitation that caused mass protests throughout the country. On May 19, 2016, NATO member states signed the accession protocol. The accession process is expected to be finalized by June 2017.

    Topic:
    NATO Seeks Expansion to Eastern Europe (351)

    Related:

    Montenegrin Foreign Ministry Protests Lawmaker's Deportation From Russia
    Entry Ban for Montenegrin Lawmaker Part of Response to EU Sanctions - Moscow
    NATO 'Wants to Use Montenegro to Militarize Balkans'
    Russia Considers Extradition of Montenegrin Citizen Suspected of Coup Attempt
    Tags:
    NATO, Montenegrin Democratic People's Party (DNP), Milan Knezevic, Montenegro, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    All By Herself
    All By Herself
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok