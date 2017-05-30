Lavrov: Macron's RT, Sputnik Remarks Reflect 'Inertia' of Anti-Russian Campaign

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks classifying the RT broadcaster and Sputnik news agency as propaganda reflect anti-Russian inertia gripping the Western world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday.

"The assessments that you quote reflect the well-known inertia of the anti-Russian campaign, which the Obama administration unleashed and which has swept through a number of other Western countries including Europe, from which our Western partners cannot escape. Having said that, there are no facts," Lavrov said at a briefing alongside his Nigerian counterpart.