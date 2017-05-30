Russia's US Ambassador's 'Defamation Causes Nothing but Indignation'

PSKOV (Sputnik) — Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak's ongoing defamation in Washington causes consternation in Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Tuesday.

"We do not publicize information on any of the working contacts of the ambassador, any employee of the Russian diplomatic service," Ryabkov told reporters.

He attributed the lack of disclosures to a "violation of the canons of foreign policy department work," and "not because we are feeling a certain discomfort in this situation."

"The ongoing defamation of the head of the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington can cause nothing but indignation," Ryabkov stressed.

"We want to change the negative trend in both politics and the economy, we will work in this direction," he said.

Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

"The new period of contacts and interaction with the Trump Administration has not yet been marked by major shifts for the better. This causes us some concern, and we are dealing with these problems at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a matter of priority," Ryabkov said.

"Particularly alarming are attempts by certain circles to use the Russian factor in the domestic political context. This is an alarming moment, which unfortunately we have not yet gotten rid of," Ryabkov said at a forum on bilateral ties.

He reiterated Moscow's denial of interfering in the United States' domestic affairs, saying "we have not undertaken anything that could be assessed as an attempt by Russia to influence the internal processes of the US."