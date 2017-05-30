Russian, Egyptian Foreign Ministers Discuss 1t Egypt's NPP, Economic Relations

© AFP 2017/ ANDREJ ISAKOVIC Russia Ready to Restore Flights to Egypt if Security Measures Met - Lavrov

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed on Monday with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry the economic and trade relations between the countries, as well as the construction of the first Egyptian nuclear power plant (NPP).

"We have discussed the state of relation between Russia and Egypt in trade, political, economic, investment, humanitarian spheres… In particular, it is about the projects which are aimed at giving impetus to Egypt's technological development, I mean the construction of the first Egyptian nuclear power plant, creation of the Russian industrial area in Egypt," Lavrov said at a briefing.

Lavrov added that the implementation of the joint projects would bring the bilateral relations to a new strategic level and allow to prepare new qualified personnel.

Russia and Egypt signed an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of the Dabaa NPP, consisting of four nuclear power units, 1,200 megawatt (MW) each, on the Mediterranean Sea coast in November 2015. It is set to become the largest construction project carried out by Russia and Egypt since the Aswan Dam built across the Nile between 1960 and 1970.

Lavrov alongside with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu paid a visit on Monday to Egypt to meet with the country's top officials, including their counterparts, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry and Defense Minister Sedky Sobhy.