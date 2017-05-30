US Visas for Pakistanis Drop Sharply as Visas for Indians Rise

© AFP 2017/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI Trump Administration Toughens Screening Rules for Visa Applicants

According to the data recently released by the US State Department, Pakistanis were issued 3,925 non-immigrant American visas in April and 3,973 visas in March 2017, 40 percent less than last year's monthly average of 6,553.

Meanwhile, Indians this year received 87,049 visas and 97,925 visas in April and March respectively, a 28 percent rise in comparison to the monthly average of the previous year derived from an annual total of 864,987 visas.

"Visa demand is cyclical, not uniform throughout the year and affected by various factors at the local and international level." State Department spokesperson told the News International.

"Visa issuance numbers tend to increase during peak travel seasons, such as during the summer and the winter holidays, though there may be different trends at the country, nationality, or visa-category level"

© Photo: President of the Ukraine Press-Service Mixed Benefits: While Some Ukrainians Could Gain From Visa-Free Travel to EU, Ukraine Will Lose Out

The drop in issued nonimmigrant visas was even more significant (55 percent) with the countries included in US President Donald Trump's travel ban list, such as Iran, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen, despite the fact that the ban itself has been held up in court.

Earlier this year, the US president signed an executive order temporarily barring people from a number of Muslim-majority countries from entering the US. US federal courts blocked the order after mass accusations that the ban discriminated against Muslims.