Register
23:50 GMT +329 May 2017
Live
    Search
    German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel

    US Administration Policies 'Stand Against' EU Interests - German FM

    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Politics
    Get short URL
    316702

    German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said that the US administration's policies harm the interests of the European Union and put international security at risk.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US administration's policies harm the interests of the European Union and put international security at risk, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Monday.

    "The short-sighted policies of the American government stand against the interests of the European Union," Gabriel said as quoted by CNN.

    The German politician added that the West had become smaller and weaker due to the United States' policies.

    "Anyone who accelerates climate change by weakening environmental protection, who sells more weapons in conflict zones and who does not want to politically resolve religious conflicts is putting peace at risk," Gabriel added.

    On Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the times when the Europeans could rely on their allies were over. Merkel called on the Europeans to "take out fate into [their] own hands" but continue friendship with the United States and the United Kingdom. The chancellor added that the cooperation should be pursued "as good neighbors" with Russia and other countries.

    Global warming
    Pixabay
    EU Commission Lacks 'Plan B' on Climate Deal as Trump Reviews US Position
    Merkel's statement was made after the 2-day G7 Summit concluded on May 27 on the Italian island of Sicily. Their their final summit communique, the leaders of the G7 countries said that the United States has not yet joined the consensus on the issue of climate change, which was reached within the framework of the Paris accord of 2015, as the country was reviewing its policies on the matter.

    The issue of the United States' participation in the Paris Agreement has been repeatedly raised by Trump during his presidential campaign in 2016, when he expressed his readiness to withdraw from the international climate accord. On Saturday, Trump wrote on Twitter that he would make the final decision on the US participation in the climate deal "next week."

    The Paris climate deal, created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and championed by former US President Barack Obama, was signed in 2015 by 194 countries and ratified by 143. The agreement aims at keeping the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. To this end, all the signatory states agreed to reduce or limit their greenhouse gas emissions.

    Related:

    Tusk After Talks With Trump: EU's, US' Stances on Climate, Trade Still Differ
    US Security Dept. Mulls Laptop Ban for Flights From EU Despite Talks With Bloc
    EU, US Reject Ban on Laptops in Cabin Luggage
    US Losing Leadership in Solving International Problems – EU Foreign Policy Chief
    Tags:
    European Union, Sigmar Gabriel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    All By Herself
    All By Herself
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok