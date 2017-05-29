Register
19:17 GMT +329 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Foreign countries. Montenegro

    Montenegrin Foreign Ministry Protests Lawmaker's Deportation From Russia

    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 87 0 0

    Montenegro lodged a note of protest to Russian Ambassador in Podgorica Sergey Gritsay over the deportation of Miodrag Vukovic, a lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), from Russia, the Montenegrin Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

    Montenegro scene.
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Montenegro Justifies Joining NATO by Russia Meddling Accusations - Moscow
    BELGRADE (Sputnik) On Sunday, Vukovic headed to Minsk via Moscow for the parliamentary assembly of the Central European Initiative, but was detained at the Domodedovo airport in Moscow, since he was said to be a persona non grata in Russia and therefore must be deported to Montenegro. The first flight back to Montenegro was on Monday morning and took the lawmaker home. The lawmaker then complained to local media over having been kept in "inhumane" conditions which exacerbated his chronic health condition.

    "On the occasion of the last night's restraint of Miodrag Vukovic, Member of the Montenegrin Parliament at the Domodedovo Airport in Moscow, the Russian Ambassador to Montenegro Sergei Nikolaevich Gricaj was called at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were Acting Director General for Bilateral Affairs Ivan Lekovic and Acting Director General for Consular Affairs Selim Lika, delivered him a protest note," the statement said.

    The country's foreign ministry stressed that the detention was unjustified, and the Russian authorities allegedly failed to provide the basic conditions to the lawmaker.

    On Sunday, Montenegrin Foreign Minister Srdjan Darmanovic said Moscow tried to meddle in the country’s internal affairs in order to prevent Podgorica’s accession to NATO.

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed the claims, saying that the numerous accusations of Russia's alleged meddling in domestic affairs were aimed at justifying the country's accession to NATO in the eyes of the nation.

    Montenegro was invited to join NATO on December 2, 2015, in the alliance's first expansion into Eastern Europe in six years. Podgorica accepted the invitation the following day, a move which triggered protests in the Balkan nation. In May 2016, the alliance members signed a protocol on Podgorica's accession to be ratified by all NATO member states before becoming a full-fledged member. According to NATO, the accession process is expected to finish by June 2017.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    NATO 'Wants to Use Montenegro to Militarize Balkans'
    Paying the Price: Montenegro to Face 'Grave Consequences' of Its NATO Accession
    Two Feet in the Grave: All NATO Members Ratify Montenegro Accession
    Tags:
    deportaion, Russia, Montenegro
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    All By Herself
    All By Herself
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok