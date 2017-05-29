Register
16:15 GMT +329 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Protesters wear masks depicting the leaders of the G7 countries during a demonstration organised by Oxfam in Giardini Naxos near Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017

    How US Used G7 Summit to 'Pressure China on Its Sore Spots'

    © REUTERS/ Guglielmo Mangiapane
    Politics
    Get short URL
    2266 0 0

    On Saturday, G7 countries wrapped up their summit in Taormina with a joint communique, expressing concern about the situation in the East China and South China Seas. Russian political analysts told Sputnik that the US and Japan used the gathering to intensify their pressure on Beijing instead of reaching consensus on global trade and climate.

    U.S. President Donald Trump gathers with (L-R) European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May as they attend the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    'Mealy Mouthed Platitudes Aside, Not Much to Be Said for G7 Communique'
    The annual G7 summit, which wrapped up on Saturday in the Sicilian city of Taormina, Italy, ended with a joint communique in which the group stated it is committed to "maintaining a rules-based order in the maritime domain based on the principles of international law."

    The statement expressed concerns about the situation in the East China Sea and South China Sea.

    On Sunday, China strongly denounced the result of the two-day gathering, accusing it of interfering in the East China Sea and South China Sea disputes in the "guise of international law."

    China's position on the East China Sea and South China Sea issues is clear and consistent, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said in a statement.

    China has been committed to properly handling disputes, cementing cooperation and safeguarding the peace and stability of the East China Sea and South China Sea through talks and consultations directly with related parties, he said.

    Lu urged the G7 and countries outside the group to understand the situation, stick to the pledge to take no position on relevant disputes, fully respect the efforts made by the countries in the region to handle disputes and stop making irresponsible remarks.

    Oxfam activists wearing masks of the leaders of the G7 summit; from left, Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni, US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stage a demonstration in Giardini Naxos, near the venue of the G7 summit in the Sicilian town of Taormina, southern Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Paolo Santalucia
    Oxfam activists wearing masks of the leaders of the G7 summit; from left, Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni, US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stage a demonstration in Giardini Naxos, near the venue of the G7 summit in the Sicilian town of Taormina, southern Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017

    Sputnik interviewed a number of Russian political and military analysts who noted that the US and Japan have used the G7 platform to intensify their pressure on China. It was easier to write in an anti-China thesis into the final declaration than to reach a consensus on global trade and climate change.

    The G7 summit in Italy in fact confirmed the anti-Chinese position which the leaders of G7 economies spelled out last year in Japan

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying then retorted in Beijing that the South China Sea issue had "nothing to do" with the G7 or any of its members.

    "China is resolutely opposed to individual countries hyping up the South China Sea for personal gain," she then said.

    Since then, the situation in both conflict zones has relatively stabilized, however it found no reflection among G7 member countries.

    May 15, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin during a media scrum with the Russian press following his participation in the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    China's Plan for New World Order: What Role Does It Leave to Russia?
    Political analyst Mikhail Belyaev told Sputnik that long ahead of the annual G7 meeting, experts called it one of the most complicated gatherings in years, mainly due to the serious discrepancies among the member states on the issues of global trade and climate change. And mostly between the newcomer Donald Trump and the rest of the club.

    "As they needed to adopt a final resolution which could be supported by all participants, they had to find a common denominator, a common platform which would unite all the participating countries. In this situation, the Chinese issue surfaced without any further discussions," he told Sputnik.

    The political analyst added that all of them are cautious about China's growth. He referred to the recent survey of the International Monetary Fund and other international economic and financial institutions, which firmly put China as the number one economy in the world by 2050.

    India is going to emerge as the second-largest, with the US ending up only third. Western Europe is set to leave the top ten, he said.

    "Such a trend can't be prevented as the world is developing in this particular direction, however, both Europe and the US are trying to put up certain obstacles to it, to the best of their abilities. They have used the anti-China thesis and G7 platform tools to slow down this process," Belyaev told Sputnik.

    L-R Front Row: Nigeria's Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, Guinea's President Alpha Conde, U.S. President Donald Trump, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou and Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi pose for a family photo with other participants of the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy May 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    'Scandal,' 'A New Low': G7 Summit Promised Little, Delivered Even Less
    Meanwhile, Alexander Lomanov, an expert at the Institute of the Far East in Moscow, noted to Sputnik that Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Canada are not just too geographically distant from the South China and East China Seas, the territorial disputes in these zones are not their main foreign policy priorities.

    "It is only too clear that out of all G7 member states only two countries are interested in this issue, namely the US and Japan. The issue is so far-off for Europe and Canada, that, apart from abstract speculations on the righteousness of the existing world order, it bears no geopolitical or otherwise practical benefits or damage," he told Sputnik.

    Nevertheless, he noted, the G7 policy on the issue will remain unchanged as the US and Europe will need certain leverage to pressure China for further trade bargaining and certain concessions.

    Among other concerns, the expert noted China's One Belt, One Road project and its Maritime Silk Road initiative in particular. China has proposed to run it through the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean.

    General view of the discussion table at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Tony Gentile
    Beijing Expresses 'Strong Protest' Over G7 Discussing South China Sea Dispute
    This presents a major worry to the leaders of the G7 economies, who are resolved to stop Beijing in its efforts. This explains their concerns over the situation in the region, the expert said.

    Russian military analyst Vladimir Evseev suggested that the pressure on China is of a particular interest to the US, thus Washington will go on with its policy of pressuring China on "its sore spots."

    In such conditions, he said, it would be more rational for China to strengthen its cooperation with Russia, as it is only too clear that the number one geopolitical adversary of the US is not Russia but China.

    Besides, he noted, the US remains if not an opponent then the main regional competitor of China. Hence it would have been strange for the US not to support its ally Japan.

    Evseev also noted that the current policy of President Trump is to say a lot but to do little, and so he suggested there are unlikely to be any practical measures taken as a result of the G7 declaration.

    Tags:
    territorial dispute, G7 Summit, G7, East China Sea, South China Sea, China, Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sentinels of Motherland: Russian Border Guards Celebrate 99th Anniversary
    Sentinels of Motherland: Russian Border Guards Celebrate 99th Anniversary
    Burqa Ban UKIP Cartoon
    UKIP’s Hail Mary: Burqas Cause Vitamin D Deficiency!
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok