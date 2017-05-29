Extension of Anti-Syria Sanctions Confirms EU's 'Erroneous Policy' - Damascus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian government strongly condemns the European Union's extension of sanctions against its authorities, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad told Sputnik.

"We sharply condemn the decision of the EU Council to extend the unilateral restrictive measures imposed on Syria, this confirms the continuation of the erroneous policy toward Syria," Haddad said Monday.

© Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov Assad: Sanctions Imposed on Syria More Damaging Than Jihadists

Brussels has extended sanctions against Syrian authorities until June 1, 2018, earlier in the day, bringing the total to 240 people and 67 entities subject to a travel ban and an asset freeze.

Haddad accused the EU of discrediting itself and lacking "even minimal trust."

"The EU's continued support of the course of its radical member states harms all the countries of the union," he stressed. "It deprives it of any positive role in the region and the world."

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.