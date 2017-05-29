Register
19:17 GMT +329 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron

    Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron Hold Joint Press Conference

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Nikolsky
    Politics
    Get short URL
    6112143

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French couterpart Emmanuel Macron met in Palace of Versailles to discuss bilateral relations. After the talks the two presidents gave a press conference.

    "Today we celebrate the 300 anniversary of Peter the Great's visit to the Palace of Versaille," President Macron told journalists.

    Macron on Relations With Russia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron (left) meeting at the Grand Trianon of the Versailles Palace in Paris, May 29, 2017
    © Photo: Russian Presidential Press Office
    Wind of Change: Putin-Macron Meeting May Herald Shift in Russia-EU Relations
    None of the pressing issues that the world faces today can be resolved without dialogue with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macon told journalists.

    "What is important in our common history which celebrates 300 years today, is a dialogue between France and Russia that has never stopped… None of the most important challenges we face today can be resolved without the dialogue with Russia. That is what permits us to shape the common future," Macron said during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    "On this day, we expressed mutual respect," the president added.

    France has reaffirmed its independence after the presidential election. We've discussed all issues which can help us to understand each other better, Emmanuel Macron said.

    French President Emmanuel Macron characterized the exchange of views with Russian President Vladimir Putin as open and frank.

    "It was a first exchange of opinions, I think it was very open, honest, we have told many things to each other. I shared my views concerning a number of situations… I think that we have told everything each other," Macron said at a press conference after the meeting with the Russian leader.

    France and Russia will create a bilateral forum of civil society, French President Emmanuel Macron said after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    "We also wanted for our civil society representatives to have closer ties, a constructive dialogue and more exchanges. There already is such a mechanism between Germany and Russia. We would like to take the same path, for the youth, the economic structures, the scientific circles to get closer, to organize a French-Russian forum of civil society. We will do it and we will call it the 'Dialogue of Trianon,'" – Macron said at a press conference after the meeting.

    France and Russia can have their differences but dialogue is essential for progress, including on the issue of Syria and Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

    "There are things on which we disagree, but we expressed them. And above all, we discussed ways to conduct our joint actions. We want to act together, because if we don't create the conditions for that, if we have no open dialogue we will not be able to advance on the issues I mentioned. Sometimes disputes may arise in such a dialogue… but if we don't reach it, we will not be able to move forward either on the issue of Syria nor of Ukraine," Macron said at a press conference.

    Macron on Cooperation With Russia on Syria

    French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting with the media after a session of the Russian-French Council for economic, financial, industrial and trade issues in Moscow, Russia, January 25, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    What Awaits Syria With Macron as French President
    Our absolute priority is fighting together against terrorism. "We will work on this issue together with Russia," Macron said.

    "We will share information from the ground to work together to improve situation in Syria," Macron said.

    However, France would give an immediate response in case of chemical weapons use in Syria, President Emmanuel Macron said.

    "We outlined two major principles that I confirmed in our discussion with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. First, that a very clear red line should exist: the use of the chemical weapons, no matter who does it. Any use of the chemical weapons will be followed by an immediate response – at least on behalf of France. I also hope that we can exchange useful information and work together to evaluate the situation on the ground," Macron said during a joint press conference with Putin.

    Syria’s disintegration as well as deterioration of the situation in the Middle Eastern region should be prevented, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

    "We cannot allow disintegration of the Syrian state, and deterioration on the situation in the region," Macron said.

    However, the opening of the French embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus is not a priority for France, Paris will not insist on this, the country's President Emmanuel Macron said.

    "For us, it is not a priority to open our embassy in Damascus. I will not insist on this. I need the clear road map to establish peace on this territory and stabilize the situation," Macron said after the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Paris.

    Macron on Situation in Ukraine

    One of the Kremlin towers in Moscow.
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Kremlin Sees 'No Place for Free Interpretations of Minsk Agreements' on Ukraine
    French President Emmanuel Macron said he discussed with Russian leader Vladimir Putin the implementation of Minsk accords, adding that new talks on the situation in Ukraine in the Normandy format should be organized.

    "We also discussed the details of the implementation of the Minsk agreement. I expressed our desire to have a new exchange [of views] in the Normandy format with Germany and Ukraine, so that the full plan of this meeting can be shared and implemented, and so that the Normandy format permitted us to have a full access to the OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] report, which ensures an important security measures in the region. This is the process which has to continue," Macron said.

    Emmanuel Macron also said after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the leaders agreed to intensify the Normandy Four format talks on Ukrainian crisis settlement, about which German Chancellor Angela Merkel will shortly be informed.

    "We agreed, and I will shortly, in the coming hours, inform the German chancellor that we want to activate the Normandy format, as well as holding talks in the presence of the OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe]," Macron said.

    The Normandy Four format talks on the settlement of the Ukrainian military crisis, that started in 2014, are carried out by Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany.

    Emmanuel Macron also discussed with the Russian President situation with LGBT community in Chechnya.

    President Putin on Relations With France

    President Putin has thanked the French President for inviting him in this beautiful Palace.

    "We talked today mostly about our bilateral relations. We've discussed different issues, we've tried to find a common ground," Vladimir Putin told journalists.

    Vladimir Putin arrives on Air Force One plane
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Kremlin Reveals Agenda of Putin's Upcoming Visit to France to Meet Macron
    "Despite all difficulties and all restrictions, french businesses remain in Russia," Putin said.

    French companies are interested in expanding economic cooperation with Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference after talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

    "French business continues to work actively in Russia. I will remind you that none of the nearly 500 French companies has recently left Russia, despite all the difficulties and economic restrictions. Moreover, we see the interest of our French friends in the expansion of economic interaction," Putin said.

    The president also said that Russia and France should increase the number of youth exchanges.

    "We agreed that, of course, it is necessary to increase youth exchanges, more students from Russia should study in France and from France — in Russia, to study history, culture, languages of the peoples of our countries," Putin said.

    The two pressidents discussed the need of cultural exchange. "I believe that more people here are ready to cooperate with us," Putin added.

    On Cooperation in Syria

    A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks through a damaged street in the town of Tabqa, after SDF captured it from Islamic State militants this week, in Raqqa, Syria May 12, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Russia is Always One Step Ahead in Syria: Here is Why
    Russian president Vladimir Putin said he and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed at Paris talks on Monday to set up a working group on discussion of issues of fight against terrorism.

    "We agreed that the most important task of today, our common task, is the fight against terrorism," Putin said at a joint press conference with Macron following the talks.

    "Mr. President [Macron] suggested setting up a working group, joining delegations that could visit both Moscow and Paris, and in practical terms to establish cooperation in fighting the terrorist threat that is certainly extremely dangerous for us and for European countries, including France," Putin added.

    The two presidents also discussed situation on Korean peninsula, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron will look for solution of the nuclear problem in the region.

    Putin has also invited Macron to visit Russia.

    On Le Pen's Visit in Russia Ahead of Presidential Election

    A Syrian national flag hangs in a damaged neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Le Pen: France Excluded Itself From Negotiations on Syria Peace Process
    French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he would not comment on the visit of Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's right-wing National Front (FN) party and Macron’s rival during French presidential election, to Russia in March.

    "It is not up to me to comment on the visit of Madame Le Pen in March. The sovereign people of France made a decision in the election, and [the French people] did not vote in favor of the National Front candidate," Macron said.

    President Putin in his turn said that Marin Le Pen has always advocated development of relations with Russia, "but we did not try to influence French election."

    "We are always ready to receive any person," Putin said.

    Related:

    These Topics Will Likely Be Centerpiece of Macron-Putin Talks in Paris
    Putin-Macron Meeting: Why Breakthroughs Are Unlikely
    What to Expect From First Putin's Meeting With Macron
    Tags:
    press conference, bilateral relations, Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    All By Herself
    All By Herself
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok